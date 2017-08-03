Mike Trout: ‘Growing Up, Always Want To Play’ For Phils

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There may no professional athlete who plays for an opposing team as beloved by Philadelphia, as Mike Trout.

And before Wednesday’s Phillies-Angeles game in Anaheim, the Millville, NJ native left the door open for a potential return to his hometown team.

“Obviously I have a couple more years on my contract,” Trout said via CSNPhilly.com. “Growing up as a kid, you always want to play for your team, but I love it in Anaheim. I can’t say enough about this organization, I was brought up here and we’ll see what happens.”

The 25-year-old two-time MVP, six-time all-star, and big Eagles fan became close friends with second-year quarterback Carson Wentz last offseason. The two went hunting and fishing together.

“He’s a great person, good friend. We kept in touch all the time throughout the season,” Trout said. “Obviously he’s going through camp right now.

“I talked to him yesterday, I had a cleat come out with some deer-hunting stuff on it. I sent it to him and we had a laugh about it. But like I said, I’m very passionate about the Eagles, and meeting a guy like Carson, him coming up as a rookie, seeing what he did last year — he’s a great dude.”

The Angels beat the Phillies 7-0 on Wednesday night. Trout hit a two-run home run, his 20th of the season. He’s batting .335/.455/.688 in 63 games, after suffering a broken thumb earlier in the season.

Trout is under contract through the 2020 season. You never know.