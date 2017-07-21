BREAKING: Sean Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

Mike Trout Joins LeBron-To-Philly Campaign

July 21, 2017 12:44 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Imagine if LeBron James and Mike Trout came to Philly. Just imagine.

On Thursday, 94WIP’s Howard Eskin scoffed at James joining the 76ers, so we decided to have some fun with The King (Eskin, not LeBron) on Twitter. After all, Eskin has poked fun at The Process for years now, so it’s our turn.

Trout replied to the tweet.

Furthermore, on Friday, Johnny Gaudreau said it’d be “sweet” to play for the Flyers.

So there it is. LeBron, Trout, and Johnny Hockey coming to Philly soon. Confirmed.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch