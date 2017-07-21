Mike Trout Joins LeBron-To-Philly Campaign

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Imagine if LeBron James and Mike Trout came to Philly. Just imagine.
On Thursday, 94WIP’s Howard Eskin scoffed at James joining the 76ers, so we decided to have some fun with The King (Eskin, not LeBron) on Twitter. After all, Eskin has poked fun at The Process for years now, so it’s our turn.
Trout replied to the tweet.
Furthermore, on Friday, Johnny Gaudreau said it’d be “sweet” to play for the Flyers.
So there it is. LeBron, Trout, and Johnny Hockey coming to Philly soon. Confirmed.