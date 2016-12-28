Photo: Carson Wentz Hanging Out With Mike Trout

December 28, 2016 10:23 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz and Mike Trout have been spending time together.

Trout — a native of Millville, New Jersey, and Wentz — a native of Bismarck, North Dakota — both enjoy hunting. Trout is 25, while the Eagles’ rookie QB turns 24 on Thursday, December 30th.

Trout is currently a center fielder for the Los Angeles Angeles. He has reached the all-star game in all five of his full MLB seasons and has already won two AL MVP awards.

While Trout is not an unrestricted free-agent until 2021, the Angels’ lack of success has spurred Trout-to-Philadelphia type rumors.

Related: Mike Trout Attended The Eagles’ Win Vs. Sam Bradford

Let the Trout-to-the-Phillies rumors heat up!

