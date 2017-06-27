Report: 76ers, Nets To Make ‘Hard Push’ For J.J. Redick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will be competing with the Brooklyn Nets for soon-to-be free-agent J.J. Redick, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

“Multiple league sources I’ve spoken to expect the Sixers and Nets to make a hard push at Redick,” O’Connor writes.

Redick bought a home in Brooklyn last summer, the NY Post reported. Both teams would give Redick an “opportunity unlike anything he’s had before,” O’Connor wrote, in respect to playing time and shot volume.

Redick, 33, averages 4.4 three-point attempts in 24.9 minutes per game for his career, shooting at a 41.5-percent clip from beyond the arc. In Philly or Brooklyn, he would almost certainly see an increase in shot attempts.

The Sixers offer the more enticing roster of young talent with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, Dario Saric, and Robert Covington.

On May 19th, Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski said he believes the Sixers should pursue Redick. Redick would provide the Sixers with a veteran sniper, who could provide leadership for their young core.

If the Sixers are unable to sign Redick, they could target a similar player in 6’6″ Pacers wing C.J. Miles. Miles is 30 and would be a cheaper option.

NBA free-agency begins on Saturday, July 1, at 12:01 a.m. ET, when teams can begin talking to free-agents. However, teams cannot sign players to official contracts until July 7th.