Rumors: 76ers Should Pursue J.J. Reddick In Free-Agency

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers need a shooter. The Sixers need a guard. The Sixers need experience.

J.J. Reddick has all three.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes Reddick, 32, is the 76ers’ “chance to maybe get that shooting and get a veteran who would be tremendous in that locker room, to help build a culture and environment. To put him alongside Ben Simmons, Reddick is an interesting move for them.”

Reddick, who will become an unrestricted free-agent this summer, averaged 15.0 points while shooting 42.9-percent from three point range on 6.0 attempts per game. For his career, Reddick is a 41.5-percent three point shooter.

Woj believes Reddick will command a salary of approximately $16-17 million and the Sixers’ decision to pursue him or not will “play into what Philadelphia does” with pick No. 3.

Simmons recently followed Reddick on Twitter, enhancing the conversation on Twitter.

If the Sixers were to sign JJ Redick, what's the most $/years you'd give him and still feel comfortable? — max (@MaxRappaport) May 19, 2017

While Reddick is certainly on the downside of his career, he would be the ideal complement to the pass-first Simmons and could help space the floor for Joel Embiid.

The Sixers, who own the third overall pick in the draft, have about a zillion possibilities heading into this offseason.