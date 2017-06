PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid put up historic numbers in his rookie season, but a knee-injury cut it short, ultimately costing him the rookie of the year award.

On Monday night during the NBA’s first annual award show, Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon was named NBA rookie of the year over Embiid and his teammate Dario Saric.

Embiid congratulated Brogdon on Twitter.

Congrats to Malcom for the award.. you deserve it #ROY — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 27, 2017

But Sixers fans, media, and even some players were expectedly unhappy on Twitter about the decision.

"Thank you to Joel Embiid for getting injured so I can win the award," Malcolm Brogdon probably. — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) June 27, 2017

Malcolm Brogdon played 1,200 more minutes than Joel Embiid and only scored 120 more points than him — John White (@john_is_white) June 26, 2017

Embiid losing to Brogdon in ROY is my new Iguodala losing to Nate in the dunk contest. I will never forget this. I will never forgive them. — Michael Levin (@Michael_Levin) June 27, 2017

Malcolm Brogdon is the quality start of rookies. This will not be forgotten. — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) June 27, 2017

Brogdon winning ROY means it’s time to enact @SpikeEskin’s plan of booing him every time he touches the ball in Philly. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) June 27, 2017

Smh!!!!! — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) June 27, 2017

Congratulations to Malcolm. If I had a vote (as I did two years ago when team broadcasters were able to) I would have voted for @JoelEmbiid — Molly Sullivan (@MSullivanFrench) June 27, 2017