Report: Clippers Trade Chris Paul To Rockets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a Woj bomb on a Wednesday!
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers have agreed to send Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets for Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams, and a 2018 first-round pick.
According to Woj, CP3 informed the Clippers he was going to sign with the Rockets once free-agency began on July 7th, anyway.
This means Clippers free-agents J.J. Redick and Blake Griffin are even more likely to leave. The Sixers are reportedly after Redick.
Teams can begin negotiating with free-agents on July 1st.