76ers Select Markelle Fultz With No. 1 Overall Pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers completed a wild week, by selecting Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
The Sixers acquired the No. 1 pick from the Celtics, giving them the No. 3 pick and a future first-rounder (2018 Lakers’ pick or 2019 Kings’ pick).
Fultz, who just turned 19 on May 29th, averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game as a freshman at Washington. Fultz shot 47.6% FG / 41.3% 3FG / 64.9% FT. The Huskies, however, finished 9-22 and lost their final 13 games.
Fultz, an offensively smooth combo guard, is the perfect fit alongside the pass-first Ben Simmons.
Fultz (19) joins a young and exciting core of Simmons (20), Joel Embiid (23), Dario Saric (23), and Robert Covington (26). Not to mention last year’s 24th overall pick Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (22), big man Richaun Holmes (23), Turkish shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (19), and among the most cap space in the NBA.