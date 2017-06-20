76ers Fans Who Trust The Process Are All Smiles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spike Eskin, Program Director of 94 WIP, helped popularize the phrase “Trust The Process” among Sixers fans.
“The only way to get good is to be really bad to attract the good players.”
Related: Bill Simmons: ‘Going To Be Hard For Me To Root Against 76ers’
And as the losses piled up for the Sixers for the last four or five years, the ability to get young potential superstars in the draft increased.
And so the Sixers are projected to take top prospect Markelle Fultz out of the University of Washington Thursday night. Eskin says adding Fultz to a team with last year’s number one pick Ben Simmons and Rookie of the Year candidate Joel Embiid is a reward for patient fans who never lost their passion.
Related: Joel Embiid Blasts Howard Eskin During #RTArmageddon
“There’s clearly something wrong with us,” said Eskin. “For the last four years, being one of the worst teams in the NBA and sticking our chest out like, ‘We know better than you and everything’s gonna be fine.'”