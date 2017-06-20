Bill Simmons: ‘Going To Be Hard For Me To Root Against 76ers’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Simmons is one of the most popular NBA voices in the world.

Simmons, 47, was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts and is an avid Boston sports homer. He loves the Celtics.

But Simmons says — with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz on the 76ers — he’s going to have a hard time rooting against them.

“I gotta say like, normally I hate everybody who is against the Celtics,” Simmons said on his B.S. Podcast with Kevin O’Connor and Chris Ryan.

“It’s going to be really hard for me to root against the Sixers with Embiid, my son Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz — all of whom I really enjoy watching and [Robert] Covington and [Dario] Saric. I like everybody on this team!”

During the past few weeks leading up the NBA Draft on Thursday, Simmons fell in love with Fultz. And when his Celtics traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Sixers, Simmons was upset.

So long, Markelle. I enjoyed the 10 1/2 hours I spent watching every YouTube clip you've ever been in. Good luck my friend. pic.twitter.com/iMHT2L71ZD — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 16, 2017

“My problem with this trade from Boston’s side, is that the way this trade is constituted, Philly had to have said in yes in like three seconds,” Simmons said of the Sixers-Celtics deal, which was announced on Monday.

Fultz, who just turned 19 on May 29th, averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game as a freshman at Washington. Fultz shot 47.6% FG / 41.3% 3FG / 64.9% FT. The Huskies, however, finished 9-22 and lost their final 13 games.