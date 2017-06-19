WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 8 P.M. | Full Weather Coverage

Official: 76ers Trade With Celtics For No. 1 Pick

June 19, 2017 1:34 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s official.

The 76ers have acquired the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft from the Boston Celtics, the teams announced on Monday.

The Sixers will receive the No. 1 overall pick from the Celtics in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick, plus one future first-round selection.

Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo addressed the media:

Here are the qualifications of the future first-round pick the Sixers are trading, per the team’s official release:

The future first-round pick that Boston will receive will be the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, provided that such pick is No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, or No. 5 in the 2018 NBA Draft. If the Lakers’ 2018 first-round pick is No. 1 or is No. 6 or later, the Sixers will instead convey to the Celtics the rights to the more favorable of the Sixers’ own 2019 first-round pick or the Sacramento Kings’ 2019 first-round pick, provided that the more favorable pick is not the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. If the more favorable of the Sixers’ and Kings’ 2019 first-round picks is the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Sixers will instead convey the rights to the less favorable of those two picks.

The Sixers are expected to select Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Fultz, who just turned 19 on May 29th, averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game as a freshman at Washington. Fultz shot 47.6% FG / 41.3% 3FG / 64.9% FT. The Huskies, however, finished 9-22 and lost their final 13 games.

Fultz worked out for the 76ers on Saturday evening and spoke to reporters after the workout, amid trade rumors.

“It would be pretty cool. Just being with a young team,” Fultz said of playing with the Sixers. “The upside of it would be crazy. I’m close to home, so a lot of my family can come out and just show love. This city has great fans.”

Fultz says he’s been in contact with Joel Embiid, who seems giddy about the possibility of adding Fultz.

“Embiid, he and I have been talking before when I was in college,” Fultz said. “He’s a cool guy. He’s giving me tips and pointers and he’s pretty funny, so when I saw that it was pretty cool and pretty funny. I’m pretty happy that the players here want me to come here.”

If the Sixers do indeed select Fultz, they will have a young and exciting core of Embiid (23), Fultz (19), Ben Simmons (20), Dario Saric (23), and Robert Covington (26). Not to mention last year’s 24th overall pick Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (22), big man Richaun Holmes (23), and Turkish shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (19).

Plus, the Sixers have four second-round picks in Thursday’s draft and, per spotrac.com, the most cap space in the NBA.

As you can see by the poll results below, expectations are already high.

In support of former 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie, who made countless moves to put the Sixers in position to make these types of moves, Hinkie fans started #RTArmaggedon on Twitter. Fans began tweeted all of the anti-Hinkie takes over the past few years.

