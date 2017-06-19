Official: 76ers Trade With Celtics For No. 1 Pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s official.

The 76ers have acquired the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft from the Boston Celtics, the teams announced on Monday.

#Celtics swap picks with the @sixers and acquire a future first round draft pick. Full details: https://t.co/uVIewo2Dl3 pic.twitter.com/6YyLFQlaQ8 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 19, 2017

The Sixers will receive the No. 1 overall pick from the Celtics in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick, plus one future first-round selection.

Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo addressed the media:

Here are the qualifications of the future first-round pick the Sixers are trading, per the team’s official release:

The future first-round pick that Boston will receive will be the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, provided that such pick is No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, or No. 5 in the 2018 NBA Draft. If the Lakers’ 2018 first-round pick is No. 1 or is No. 6 or later, the Sixers will instead convey to the Celtics the rights to the more favorable of the Sixers’ own 2019 first-round pick or the Sacramento Kings’ 2019 first-round pick, provided that the more favorable pick is not the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. If the more favorable of the Sixers’ and Kings’ 2019 first-round picks is the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Sixers will instead convey the rights to the less favorable of those two picks.

The Sixers are expected to select Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Fultz, who just turned 19 on May 29th, averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game as a freshman at Washington. Fultz shot 47.6% FG / 41.3% 3FG / 64.9% FT. The Huskies, however, finished 9-22 and lost their final 13 games.

Fultz worked out for the 76ers on Saturday evening and spoke to reporters after the workout, amid trade rumors.

“It would be pretty cool. Just being with a young team,” Fultz said of playing with the Sixers. “The upside of it would be crazy. I’m close to home, so a lot of my family can come out and just show love. This city has great fans.”

Fultz says he’s been in contact with Joel Embiid, who seems giddy about the possibility of adding Fultz.

This should be legendary if it happens #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/234a42aoZW — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 18, 2017

Trust The Process pic.twitter.com/LLNzDiBWpc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 17, 2017