Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Will Not Play In Summer League

June 5, 2017 12:15 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will not play in this year’s summer league, 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo announced on Monday.

Simmons, 20, missed his entire rookie season after suffering a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot last September. In April, Simmons was cleared for basketball activities.

After missing his first two NBA seasons with foot injuries, Embiid, 23, played 31 games in 2016-17 before suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee sidelining him for the majority of the season.

These two players are undoubtedly the pillars of the 76ers’ future.

The Sixers held some official pre-draft workouts on Monday, ahead of the June 22nd NBA Draft. Philadelphia owns the third overall pick.

