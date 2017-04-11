⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole Closes 17th St. from Walnut to Locust  | Real-Time Traffic 

Ben Simmons Tweets Green Check Mark

April 11, 2017 2:51 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the most subtle of ways, Ben Simmons may have announced he’s healthy on Twitter.

Simmons, who reportedly had a scan on his right foot on Monday, tweeted this on Monday afternoon.

Simmons, who turns 21 in July, was the Sixers’ first overall pick last season. He missed the entire 2016-17 campaign after suffering a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot on September 30th, just before the start of the preseason.

The Sixers have not yet released any official information.

