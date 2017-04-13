Ben Simmons Swats Shot Of Young Knicks Fan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just one day after announcing he’s all cleared for full basketball activities, Ben Simmons was out there swatting dudes.
Well, not dudes. Kids.
In warmups before the Sixers’ final game in New York against the Knicks, Simmons swatted a youngster’s shot and threw the ball into the stands.
The Sixers lost their final game of the season and the Magic won theirs, giving the Sixers the fourth-worst record in the NBA and about a 15-percent chance at the No. 1 overall pick.