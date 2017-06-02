Jerry Colangelo: 76ers’ Plan ‘More Defined’ Under Current Regime

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jerry Colangelo believes the 76ers are in better hands with the current management, than they were with Sam Hinkie.

The 77-year-old Sixers chairman and father of the team’s general manager Bryan Colangelo joined the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show on Friday, and spoke candidly about former polarizing GM and orchestrator of “The Process” Sam Hinkie.

“I respect the fact that he thought so much out of the box, which he really did, in terms of being the analytical guy that he is. And of course, people can look back on decisions that were made — good or bad — and most everyone’s track record is full of both and can come to their own conclusions.

“Since the change in management there’s much more of a defined game plan, in terms of going forward, and that’s very positive in my opinion for the franchise. Sam left some good stuff in place, no question about that. Along the line there was a lot of pain in terms of incredible losing and that could only be sustained for a period of time. And I think in Philly’s case, I think he probably ran out of time.”

Colangelo accepted a role as the Sixers’ Chairman of Basketball Operations in December of 2015. Just months later, Hinkie stepped down as the team’s GM and Jerry’s son Bryan Colangelo was hired to replace him.

The Sixers own the third overall pick in this month’s draft and hope to add to their young roster, which most notably consists of promising top draft picks Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Dario Saric.