Bryan Colangelo Takes Jab At Sam Hinkie For ‘Logjam At Center’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have too many big men.

Nerlens Noel, Joel Embiid, and Jahlil Okafor are all finally healthy for the first time and the Sixers are dealing with finding minutes for all three talented, young players.

Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo subtly blamed the “logjam” on ex-GM Sam Hinkie.

#Sixers B Colangelo: 'We have a logjam at center due to decisions that were made before I got here.' — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) December 19, 2016

Colangelo also said that he will not force the issue of a trade, if the Sixers do not receive fair value in return.

B Colangelo: 'I will not make a bad deal for this organization.' Says willing to end season without a trade — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) December 19, 2016

After playing just eight minutes after returning from injury on Saturday against the Lakers, Noel voiced his displeasure saying, “I’m not an eight-minute player.”

Nerlens Noel needs to be traded to the Raptors like yesterday.pic.twitter.com/Y75ZGUAKQG — Rob Lopez (@R0BaTO) December 17, 2016

Noel did not play in the Sixers’ 108-107 win over the Nets on Monday.

Colangelo on Noel: "He is a young, talented prospect that we are trying to determine whether or not he's a fit for this roster." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) December 19, 2016

Embiid scored a career high 33 points to go along with 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in the win vs. the Nets. Okafor was 0-10 from the field, but added 11 rebounds, two assists, and a block.