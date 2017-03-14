LaVar Ball Is Looking For $1 Billion Shoe Deal For His 3 Boys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most sports fans know of UCLA’s Lonzo Ball.

But many do not know about his two brothers — LiAngelo and LaMelo — high school stars who are both committed to UCLA.

Their father, LaVar Ball, has made a name for himself by saying his son Lonzo is better than Stephen Curry. And now, LaVar says he wants to package his three boys into a shoe deal worth one billion dollars.

“A billion dollars, it has to be there,” Ball told USA Today. “That’s our number, a billion, straight out of the gate. And you don’t even have to give it to me all up front. Give us $100 million a year.”

Lonzo and LiAngelo each drive $100,000 BMW’s, according to USA Today.

“To get my boys a little $100,000 car, that’s nothing,’’ LaVar said. “I don’t have to pay for education. I’m saving over $1 million dollars.”

Ball, 49, played basketball for Washington State in 1987-88 before transferring to Cal-State Los Angeles. He says he can beat Michael Jordan.

“Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one,’’ Ball said.

Lonzo, 19, is averaging 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists as a UCLA freshman. He is expected to enter the NBA Draft after the NCAA Tournament and is projected to be a top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.