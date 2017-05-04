Monsignor Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud Charges, Admits Theft From Archdiocese

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local monsignor entered a guilty plea to four federal wire fraud charges Thursday morning.
Only CBS 3 was there as Monsignor William Dombrow entered the courthouse.
Dombrow admitted for years he raided an account used by a retirement home for priests known at Villa Saint Joseph in Darby.
The money was supposed to be used for elderly and sick priests, but prosecutors say Dombrow instead funded a lavish lifestyle.
BREAKING: Msgr. William Dombrow pleads guilty to federal wire fraud charges, admitting $535,000 theft from archdiocese @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Qq9U2DQpXX
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 4, 2017
Federal prosecutors say Dombrow could spend at least three years in prison and that he would have to make full restitution.
Dombrow is expected back in court for his August sentencing.
Dombrow remains suspended as a priest.