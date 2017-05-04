Police: Drug Transaction Leads To Recovery Of Thousands Of Bags Of Heroin

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police say a simple drug transaction on an Atlantic City street led to the recovery of more than 6,000 bags of heroin.
Police say an officer conducting a narcotics investigation observed the transaction between two males at the corner of South Carolina Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.
Arrests led to the search of a home on Magellan Avenue, where officers found 6,325 bags of heroin and more than $8,000 in cash.
Police arrested 23-year-old Quran Stokelin, 33-year-old Clarice Dallas and 49-year-old Darryl Tyler.
Tyler was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and resisting arrest. Stokelin and Dallas were each charged with possession.
