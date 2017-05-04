Police: Woman Beats Man With Vacuum During Road Rage Incident

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS) — A road rage incident in Georgia leads to a man being assaulted with a vacuum cleaner in the middle of the street.

Police say a woman attacked the man after he tapped on her car window and yelled at her about her driving in DeKalb County.

They say he even tried to open her door.

She responded by grabbing a red vacuum from her trunk and beating the man with it. He fought back.

Two public works employees who were passing by broke up the fight.

“When he started putting his hands on her, my partner, Kevin, he got out of the truck first. I was in the process of calling 911,” said Mike Miller.

“I have a daughter and I just don’t like to see that,” said Kevin Tucker.

The woman was arrested and charged with assault and battery.

The man was cited for disorderly conduct.