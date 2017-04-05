Pennsylvania Monsignor Accused Of Fraudulently Diverting Hundreds Of Thousands In Archdiocese Funds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A Pennsylvania Monsignor is facing charges after authorities say he fraudulently diverted more than $535,000 in Archdiocese funds for his own personal use
William Dombrow, 77, of Darby, Pennsylvania, was charged on April 5, 2017, on charges of wire fraud.
According to court documents, Monsignor Dombrow had sole access to a Villa Saint Joseph bank account at Sharon Savings Bank, which was funded by gifts from wills and life insurance proceeds that were intended for the Archdiocese.
Authorities alleged that from December 2007 through May 2016, Dombrow withdrew, or caused to be withdrawn, and fraudulently misappropriated approximately $535,258.11 in fraudulently obtained funds from the bank account that he controlled at Sharon Savings Bank.
If convicted of all charges, Dombrow faces a maximum of 80 years’ imprisonment for all four counts of wire fraud, possible fines, and three years of supervised release.