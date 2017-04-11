Phillies Look To Bounce Back Tonight Against Mets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies (3-4) will look to bounce back tonight against the Mets as the two teams continue their three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

New York (4-3) won the opener in this set last night, 4-3. Jay Bruce led the way for New York with a pair of home runs including a two-run shot in the top of the 8th which gave the Mets the lead for good. Jerad Eickhoff got a no decision for the Phillies despite allowing just two runs in seven innings of work.

Tonight Clay Buchholz will make his second start of the season on the mound for the Phillies. He got a no-decision in his first last week in Cincinnati, allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings of work. This will be his first career start against the Mets.

Buchholz’s mound opponent will be right-hander Matt Harvey. He beat Atlanta in his first start this season, allowing two runs in 6 2/3 innings last week. Harvey is 6-2 in nine career starts against the Phillies with a 2.65 ERA.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with CBS3’s Pat Gallen to get his thoughts on the first seven games of this season for the Phils.