Pete Mackanin Not Happy With Edubray Ramos: ‘I Don’t Play That Way’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It wasn’t the time nor the place.
In the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 4-3 loss to the Mets on Monday night, Philadelphia reliever Edubray Ramos let his emotions get the best of him.
Ramos was facing Asdrubal Cabrera, the same guy who hit a three-run walk-off home run off of Ramos on September 22nd, 2016 and threw his hands up in celebration after hitting the bomb.
So with one out in the eighth and the Phils tied 2-2 with the Mets, Ramos fired a fastball over Cabrera’s head. Tempers flared and manager Pete Mackanin was ejected.
“I’m trying to win the game,” Mackanin said after the game via CSNPhilly.com. “If he did, in fact do that intentionally for whatever reason, we don’t play that way. I don’t play that way. It’s inappropriate, especially in a tie game in the eighth inning.”
Ramos stayed in the game and ended up walking Cabrera. Jay Bruce gave the Mets a 4-2 lead later in the inning, hitting a two-run homer off of Joely Rodriguez.
Ramos denied any intention of throwing at Cabrera after the game, saying the pitch “got away.”
Mackanin said he will talk to Ramos on Tuesday.