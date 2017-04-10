Chris Christie Look-A-Likes Attend Mets-Phillies At CBP

April 10, 2017 7:35 PM
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Remember when Chris Christie called Phillies fans “angry” and “bitter” and said Citizens Bank Park wasn’t safe?

Well Angelo Cataldi didn’t appreciate that.

So much so, that Cataldi’s 94WIP Morning Show sent some of their listeners to CBP for the first home game against Christie’s beloved Mets on Monday night. They wore Christie masks and held up signs taking jabs at the New Jersey governor.

And yes, it was also dollar dog night.

Cataldi’s disdain for Christie goes way back to when Christie decided to sit in Jerry Jones’ box at Lincoln Financial Field and root for the Cowboys in December of 2014.

About one year later at Wing Bowl 23, Cataldi released the infamous video of Christie falling off of his chair during an in-studio visit with the 94WIP Morning Show .

More from Angelo Cataldi & The Morning Team
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia