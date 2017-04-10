Bruce Snaps Tie In 8th With 2nd Homer, Mets Top Phillies 4-3 

April 10, 2017 10:39 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jay Bruce homered twice, including the tiebreaking shot in a testy eighth inning to lead the New York Mets over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Monday night.

Recently bumped up to the cleanup spot, Bruce put the Mets in front 4-2 with a towering, two-run drive off his own digital image on the videoboard in right field on a 1-2 pitch from Joely Rodriguez.

Tempers flared two batters earlier when Phillies reliever Edubray Ramos threw a first-pitch fastball over Asdrubal Cabrera’s head — perhaps seeking revenge for Cabrera’s two-handed bat flip after hitting a game-winning homer against Ramos last Sept. 22.

Cabrera was restrained by Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp, and players from both teams came to the top step of the dugout. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin was ejected by plate umpire Allan Porter, apparently for questioning Porter’s warning to both teams following the pitch.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

