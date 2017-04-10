Eagles DL Beau Allen Could Miss Season Opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Oh Beau.
Just a couple of days after the Eagles bolstered their defensive line by acquiring Timmy Jernigan from the Ravens, veteran lineman Beau Allen suffered a pectoral injury while bench pressing.
Allen is expected to have surgery on Wednesday and he could miss the start of the 2017 season, according to Eagles reporter Zach Berman.
“It sounds like based off subsequent reports that Beau is going to be out until early September, until the early portion of the season,” Berman told the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday.
Allen, 25, was a seventh-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2014 and has been a reliable rotational player for the franchise over the past three seasons.