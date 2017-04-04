Eagles Acquire Ravens DT Timmy Jernigan

April 4, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have acquired defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan from the Ravens. The Eagles have moved down from pick No. 74 in the third-round to pick No. 99, in exchange.

Jernigan, 24, has 13.0 career sacks in three seasons. Last season he had 5.0 sacks and 31 combined tackles.

Jernigan was the Ravens’ second-round pick in 2014 out of Florida State. He has a base salary of just over $1 million in 2017, the final year of his rookie contract.

Here’s an updated look at the Eagles’ draft picks:

