Chris Long: ‘Eagles Game Day’ Among First Thoughts Upon Signing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chris Long has spent nine seasons in the NFL. The first eight he spent with the Rams and last season, he won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

Still, the 32-year-old defensive end — who signed with the Eagles this offseason — says he’s never experienced anything like a game day in Philly.

“I’m a worker,” Long told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday. “I’ll try to be physical, hard-nosed, and play with a lot of hustle. That’s that type of mentality there and you know Philly is a place that fans are among the best in the NFL. I could tell that from playing there. I could tell that from just the atmosphere. I love the fight song, I love all that stuff. That was one of the first things on my mind when I signed, was just the game day experience. I can’t wait for that, it’s going to be something that I haven’t experienced before.”

Long knows the area well. His father, Howie Long, starred as a football player and boxer at Villanova from 1978-1981. His mother, Diane Addonizio Long, is from South Jersey.

“My parents’ friends from Villanova would always be like, ‘Man it would be cool if you ended up on the Eagles.’

“I hit the market last year and there wasn’t a real need in Philly for another end,” Long explained. “And then this year, once it became a possibility I didn’t tell anybody that I was talking to [the Eagles], because I wanted to surprise my dad’s buddies.”

Coincidentally, Long’s first collegiate game and professional both were at Lincoln Financial Field. As a freshman at Virginia in 2004, Long was a part of a 44-14 win over Temple. Four years later, as a rookie with the Rams, Long was on the other end of a 38-3 blowout loss to the Eagles.

“Yeah, I noticed that and I was like, ‘Hey it’s a pretty cool place. It looks like fun to play here if you’re on the home team.’ And yeah, I mean things come full circle.”

Long says his Twitter mentions are filled with suggestions from Philadelphians telling him to go to Wawa.