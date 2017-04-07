5 Players Who Make Sense For Eagles In Round One

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL Draft is less than three weeks away and the possibilities are still seemingly endless for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the 14th overall pick in round one.

Total, the Eagles have eight picks, but none more important that their first-rounder.

The Eagles have needs at virtually every position sans quarterback, but most importantly they need to address cornerback (!!), running back, pass rusher, and possibly wide receiver.

Here are five possibilities for the Eagles at No. 14 overall.

5. Marlon Humphrey, CB Alabama

Humphrey is a 6-0, 197-pound corner with a 4.41 40 time who turns 21 in July. In two seasons at Alabama, Humphrey had five interceptions, 13 pass deflections, and 81 total tackles in 29 games.

Humphrey has the talent and physical skill set to be a very successful NFL corner, although his footwork is not perfect.

For the Eagles, Humphrey would immediately become a starting cornerback.

4. Derek Barnett, DE Tennessee

Barnett is a 6-3, 260-pound defensive end with a 4.88 40 time who turns 21 in June. Barnett recorded 32.0 sacks and 52.0 tackles for a loss in three seasons (39 games) at Tennessee.

Barnett is a fluid, dynamic pass rusher who has the potential to play in a 4-3 or 3-4 defense.

Barnett would join a rotation of Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, and Chris Long as part of the Eagles’ outside pass rushers.

3. John Ross, WR Washington

Ross is a 5-11, 190-pound freakishly fast wide receiver. He set a record running a 4.22 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. Ross turns 23 in November.

At Washington, Ross caught 81 balls for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

With the additions of Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery this offseason, combined with Jordan Matthews, Nelson Agholor, and Dorial Green-Beckham, some may feel Ross may not be needed. However, J-Matt is in the final year of his deal, Agholor and DGB cannot be counted on long-term, and Smith is sort of an unknown at 28 coming off of his worst season.

Ross would provide the Eagles with a cheap, long-term deep threat.

2. Gareon Conley, CB Ohio State

Conley is a 6-0, 195-pound corner with a 4.44 40 time. Conley had six interceptions in three seasons (35 games) at Ohio State.

Conley is a long corner who plays the ball well, but needs to improve against the run. He would likely start immediately for the Eagles.

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB Stanford

McCaffrey would be the flashiest selection of the bunch.

The popular Stanford running back is 5-11, 203-pounds and runs a 4.48 40. He turns 21 in June. McCaffrey rushed for nearly 4,000 yards and caught another 1,200 in three seasons (37 games) at Stanford with 31 total touchdowns.

McCaffrey is a versatile running back who would become a valuable offensive weapon for the Eagles. He also has a very impressive family lineage of athletic genes.