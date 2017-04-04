WWE Battleground Is Coming To Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — WWE Battleground is coming to Philadelphia.
WWE’s biggest stars will take over the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, July 23 as part of WWE’s Battleground.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.
WWE Battleground, a pay-per-view event on the WWE Network, began in 2013 at the First Niagara Center in Buffalo, New York. Last year the event was held at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.