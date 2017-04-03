John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella At WrestleMania

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS) — In a sport often accused of being fake, something very real happened at Sunday night’s WrestleMania.
Right after their tag-team win over The Miz and Maryse, WWE superstar John Cena got down on bended knee, fished a diamond ring out of his pocket and asked his longtime girlfriend, Nikki Bella, to marry him.
She said yes and the couple sealed it with a kiss on live TV.
Cena told Bella that he had been waiting “so long” to pop the question.
The pair has been dating for five years.