Philadelphia To Host 30th Anniversary Of WWE Royal Rumble

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s biggest events and it is coming to Philly.

The Wells Fargo Center will host the 30th anniversary of WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

Royal Rumble weekend will take place at the Wells Fargo Center, with the following events:

NXT ® TakeOver ® on Saturday, January 27, 2018

on Saturday, January 27, 2018 WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 28, 2018

on Sunday, January 28, 2018 WWE Monday Night Raw ® Monday, January 29, 2018

Monday, January 29, 2018 WWE SmackDown® Live on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

Ticket information about these events will be announced in the future at wwe.com.