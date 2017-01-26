GOP RETREAT LATEST: Watch LivePresident Trump Visits Philly | Road Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

Philadelphia To Host 30th Anniversary Of WWE Royal Rumble

January 26, 2017 11:07 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s biggest events and it is coming to Philly.

The Wells Fargo Center will host the 30th anniversary of WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

Royal Rumble weekend will take place at the Wells Fargo Center, with the following events:

  • NXT® TakeOver® on Saturday, January 27, 2018
  • WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 28, 2018
  • WWE Monday Night Raw® Monday, January 29, 2018
  • WWE SmackDown® Live on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

Ticket information about these events will be announced in the future at wwe.com.

