Wrestler George ‘The Animal’ Steele Passes Away

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Superstar wrestler William James Myers, better known as George “The Animal” Steele, has passed away at the age of 79, the WWE announced on Friday.
Steele’s first WWE appearances came in 1967.
Steele was best known for chewing on the turnbuckles during his matches.
Prior to his professional wrestling career, Steele received a bachelor of science degree from Michigan State University and a Master’s Degree from Central Michigan University.
Steele had been living in Cocoa Beach, Florida.