Wrestler George ‘The Animal’ Steele Passes Away

February 17, 2017 11:11 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Superstar wrestler William James Myers, better known as George “The Animal” Steele, has passed away at the age of 79, the WWE announced on Friday.

Steele’s first WWE appearances came in 1967.

Steele was best known for chewing on the turnbuckles during his matches.

Prior to his professional wrestling career, Steele received a bachelor of science degree from Michigan State University and a Master’s Degree from Central Michigan University.

Steele had been living in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Phillies Put Single Game Tickets On Sale
Warm Charter Getaway

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia