Ray Didinger: ‘Best Cornerback Draft I Have Ever Seen’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 70-year-old award winning sportswriter, author, film and play writer, radio host, TV commentator, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ray Didinger has studied many NFL Drafts.

Related: NFL Draft In Philly Drawing Record Interest

Didinger, however, says this year’s cornerback class is the best he’s ever seen and the Eagles shouldn’t overthink the 14th overall pick.

“I mean this is the year where your biggest need is cornerback right now,” Didinger said on Wednesday’s 94WIP Midday Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie. “You’ve got a lot of [needs], but your biggest need is cornerback. This is the best cornerback draft I have ever seen. Just don’t out think yourself, but this organization, we’ve seen them do it before.”

Listen: Ray Didinger on the 94WIP Midday Show

The Eagles signed veteran corner Patrick Robinson on Tuesday, but Didinger says that shouldn’t affect their draft strategy at all.

“I don’t think it changes the need that you had going into the draft,” Didinger said of the Robinson signing. “It’s hard for me to imagine, as good as the cornerbacks in this draft are — I mean you could draft blindfolded in this draft and come out of it with at least two cornerbacks that could play. I mean there are that many good ones.

“I have them taking a cornerback and I don’t know if that’s the way it’s gonna work out, but to me it seems like the most logical way to go. Get one early and then get one in the middle, I think that’s the way you gotta go.”

Related: Eagles Take OSU Corner Over Christian McCaffrey In Latest Mock Draft

Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson, Joe Douglas, and the Eagles’ brass continue to preach best player available. Didinger says, according to his grades, the best player available at No. 14 will likely be a corner anyway.

“Right now, you don’t have anybody that can play that position [cornerback],” said Didinger. “You’ve got nobody. At [pick number] 14, and right now we’re assuming they’re staying at 14 — I mean who knows — but let’s assume they stay at 14. Honestly, given the grades that I’ve got on these guys this year, I say with a lot of confidence that the highest graded player on your board is going to be a cornerback because they’re just that good.”

According to CBSSports, as many as six corners could be selected in the first-round: Marshon Lattimore, Marlon Humphrey, TreDavious White, Cordrea Tankersley, Chidobe Awuzie, and Gareon Conley.