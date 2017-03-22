BREAKING: Sources: 2 Infants Found Dead In Lindenwold, NJ Apartment 

Eagles Take OSU Corner Over Christian McCaffrey In Latest Mock Draft

March 22, 2017 10:51 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not Dalvin Cook, not Christian McCaffrey, not Mike Williams, and not Corey Davis.

Related: Report: Leonard Fournette, Mike Williams To Visit With Eagles

In the latest mock draft (3.0) done by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper, the Eagles selected Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley with the 14th overall pick. Conley (6’0″, 195-pounds) ran a 4.44 40-yard dash with a 37.5-inch vertical at the NFL combine.

Conley had three interceptions last season with the Buckeyes.

Despite the Eagles’ desperate need for a corner, some feel — with eight overall picks — the Eagles could wait on cornerback and steal one of those top offensive weapons in round one.

94WIP hosts and former Eagles players Jon Ritchie and Ike Reese are both interested in Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey, who Kiper has going 17th overall to the Washington Redskins.

Related: Roseman On Not Addressing CB: ‘Hard To Put Lipstick On A Pig’

“Christian McCaffrey is going to surprise everybody,” Ritchie said on Wednesday. “He will be taken earlier than what we initially thought. Christian McCaffrey could be the surprise number one back taken overall.

“Honestly, I hope it is the Eagles,” Ritchie, a former Stanford football player, said. “I do think he is a game changer. I hope that he’s around when the Eagles draft and I don’t know how much of that is my own personal bias.”

 

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
Pennsylvania Spirits Convention

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia