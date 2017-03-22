Eagles Take OSU Corner Over Christian McCaffrey In Latest Mock Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not Dalvin Cook, not Christian McCaffrey, not Mike Williams, and not Corey Davis.

In the latest mock draft (3.0) done by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper, the Eagles selected Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley with the 14th overall pick. Conley (6’0″, 195-pounds) ran a 4.44 40-yard dash with a 37.5-inch vertical at the NFL combine.

Conley had three interceptions last season with the Buckeyes.

Despite the Eagles’ desperate need for a corner, some feel — with eight overall picks — the Eagles could wait on cornerback and steal one of those top offensive weapons in round one.

94WIP hosts and former Eagles players Jon Ritchie and Ike Reese are both interested in Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey, who Kiper has going 17th overall to the Washington Redskins.

“Christian McCaffrey is going to surprise everybody,” Ritchie said on Wednesday. “He will be taken earlier than what we initially thought. Christian McCaffrey could be the surprise number one back taken overall.

“Honestly, I hope it is the Eagles,” Ritchie, a former Stanford football player, said. “I do think he is a game changer. I hope that he’s around when the Eagles draft and I don’t know how much of that is my own personal bias.”