Eagles Sign Veteran Cornerback Patrick Robinson To 1-Year Deal

March 28, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Patrick Robinson, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles signed a veteran cornerback on Tuesday.

The Eagles signed Patrick Robinson to a one-year deal.

Robinson was a former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2010.

Over the course of 81 career games, Robinson has racked up 260 tackles, 10 interceptions, 59 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

Robinson spent the first year years of his career with the Saints before playing for the San Diego Chargers in 2015 and the Indianapolis Colts last season.

