Nick Foles: ‘I Miss The Linc, Boos And Cheers’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nick Foles’ roller-coaster like NFL career has come full circle.

Foles, 28, was drafted by the Eagles in the third-round in 2012 and eventually traded to the Rams before the 2015 season. After being released by the Rams, Foles spent 2016 as a backup to Alex Smith in Kansas City, under the man who drafted him in Philly — Andy Reid.

Now, he’s glad to be back in Philly.

“I have nothing but great things to say about the city, the fans,” Foles told reporters on Thursday. “I miss running out at the Linc [Lincoln Financial Field] and being a part of that on game day. Crazy enough, you miss the boos from time to time. I laugh just thinking about playing and getting booed and going back and throwing a touchdown and hearing the eruption. It’s the only place that you get something like that.”

The Eagles signed Foles to a two-year deal reportedly worth $11 million and $7 million guaranteed on Monday. Foles is remembered for his nearly perfect 2013 season, where he threw 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions, leading the Eagles to a home divisional playoff game.