Eagles Bring Back Nick Foles On Two-Year Deal

March 13, 2017 8:49 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Guess who’s back?

The Eagles have signed Nick Foles to a two-year deal.

Foles, 28, was a third-round pick of the Eagles in 2012.

Foles was traded to the Rams in 2015 and played three games as the backup in Kansas City last season, after reuniting with Andy Reid.

Current Eagles backup quarterback Chase Daniel has been involved in trade rumors. Daniel, 30, signed a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Eagles last offseason and has a cap hit of $8 million this season, with a dead money amount of $7 million if released.

Since the savings would be minimal if he was released, the Eagles seem likely to trade Daniel.

