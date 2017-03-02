Roseman: Report On Wentz’s Elbow Soreness Is ‘Not True’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the history of NFL rookie seasons, only Andrew Luck (627) has thrown more passes than Carson Wentz (607).

And according to a report, Wentz actually developed elbow soreness during the season. The report states that sources say the soreness was believed to come from his throwing mechanics.

However, Howie Roseman adamantly debunked that report during Thursday’s 94WIP Birds Town Hall.

“Not true. Not true,” The Eagles’ executive vice president of football operations said of the report. “Two words. Not true. There was no issue at all. Listen, it’s the NFL. Are there players on our team that are sore? You know, you throw a ball a lot, maybe it’s sore at some point in time. Nothing that came to any of our attention.”

According to the report, the Eagles “stressed” that Wentz took additional time off after the season. Roseman says that is also false.

“What [coach] Doug [Pederson] said, and he says it to all of our players, is, ‘Get away from football, relax, it’s a long season.’ And when you think about Carson and his whole process that started here — really, started at the senior bowl,” said Roseman. “He’s at the senior bowl, he’s throwing that whole week. He’s at the combine, he’s doing all his pro days, he’s going through all the offseason. So he’s like stop throwing. Get away from throwing.

“But I can tell you, when I read that story — and it was forwarded to me because I try not to read anything — we had a conversation with our doctors, our trainers, our head coach. Not true.”