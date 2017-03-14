Authorities Rescue Several People Stuck In High Water At Jersey Shore

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The winter storm is causing flooding at the Jersey Shore.
Authorities have been receiving numerous calls about cars stalling out in the flood water.
In Ventnor, they’ve had to rescue several people who were stuck in high water. In Atlantic City, one person had to be rescued in Bungalow Park.
Thousands Without Power As Winter Storm Pounds Region
More than three inches of rain has fallen in the Atlantic City area. With the high tide coming into effect, the rain can’t drain into the bays and the ocean.
On Fairmount Avenue in Atlantic City, cars are coming to a complete standstill due to the water. The flood waters are also approaching homes on the avenue. The avenue has been shut down.
LATEST: Tracking The Storm | School Closings | Code Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | Commuter Alerts
In Sea Isle, Stone Harbor and Avalon, the water was receding around 10:45 a.m.
A little over 100 customers are without power in Atlantic County.