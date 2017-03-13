Airlines Canceling Flights At Philadelphia International Airport Due To Winter Storm

Winter Storm Warning: Tracking The Storm | Code Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | SEPTA, Amtrak Commuter Alerts | Airlines Canceling FlightsSchool Closings | Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic

March 13, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: American Airlines, Philadelphia International Airport, Southwest Airlines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The big snow storm is impacting air travel.

Thousands of flights across the country have already been canceled for today and tomorrow. That means many travelers, including those out of Philadelphia International Airport, are changing their plans.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have already canceled flights at the airport for Tuesday.

Some folks at the airport are flying out today instead of tomorrow or Wednesday as originally planned.

Karen now gets a few extra days in Louisiana where 80 degree weather is looking a lot better than the snow set to come down here.

“I’m escaping this yes. I’m not a fan of the winter anymore. I’ve been here all my life,” she said.

Airlines are waiving change fees because of the weather, so contact your airline, call them or go online.

Among those not affected is Melissa heading to Denver with her family.

“And we’re flying back on Wednesday. My husband packed a shovel in the trunk of the car just in case,” Melissa said.

The car parked at one of the long-term lots here, so just in case they need to dig out when getting back. Back from Denver where the temps are in the 70s this week.

