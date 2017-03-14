Thousands Without Power In South Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people across New Jersey are without power this morning after the winter storm took out a number of power lines.
Atlantic City Electric is reporting over 5,000 customers without power. The overwhelming majority of them are in Gloucester County where more than 3,500 customers are without service.
PSE&G is reporting only a couple hundred outages across the state, with fewer than 300 customers without service in the area.
PECO is seeing only scattered outages at this time.