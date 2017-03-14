Winter Storm Warning: Watch Eyewitness News This Morning Tracking The Storm | School ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  |  #CBS3Snow  |  Community Cancellations 

Thousands Without Power In South Jersey

March 14, 2017 8:27 AM By Dan Wing
Dan Wing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people across New Jersey are without power this morning after the winter storm took out a number of power lines.

Atlantic City Electric is reporting over 5,000 customers without power. The overwhelming majority of them are in Gloucester County where more than 3,500 customers are without service.

PSE&G is reporting only a couple hundred outages across the state, with fewer than 300 customers without service in the area.

PECO is seeing only scattered outages at this time.

