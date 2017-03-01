Sixers Announce Joel Embiid Out For Remainder Of Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers have announced Joel Embiid will miss the remainder of the season with a partial left meniscal tear.

“The assessment of Monday’s follow-up MRI of Joel Embiid’s left knee appears to reveal that the area affected by the bone bruise has improved significantly, while the previously identified meniscus tear appears more pronounced in this most recent scan,” said Sixers Chief Medical Director and Co-Chief of Sports Medicine Orthopedics at New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center Dr. Jonathan Glashow.

“We will continue to work with leading specialists to gather additional information through clinical examination and sequential testing to determine the best course of action and next steps.”

Embiid, 22, hyperextended his knee on January 20th against the Trail Blazers. Embiid then played the following week on January 27th against the Rockets, but has not played since.

On February 13th, the Sixers revealed Embiid has a “very minor” meniscal tear in his left knee.

Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo reiterated that Embiid’s long-term health is the team’s top priority.

“Our primary objective and focus remains to protect his long-term health and ability to perform on the basketball court,” said Colangelo in a statement. “As our medical team and performance staff continue their diligence in the evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation of Joel’s injury, we will provide any pertinent updates when available.”

After missing his first two NBA seasons due to back-to-back surgeries on a broken navicular bone in his right foot, Embiid will have played just 31 games through his first three seasons.

Embiid was averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game this season and was the favorite for rookie of the year.