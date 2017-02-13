Sixers Reveal Joel Embiid Has ‘Very Minor’ Meniscal Tear

February 13, 2017 7:55 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo announced Joel Embiid has a “very minor” meniscal tear in his left knee, just minutes after Derek Bodner broke the story.

The announcement came just one day after Embiid was dancing on stage at a Meek Mill concert and just 32 hours after Colangelo adamantly denied anything serious about Embiid’s injury during an interview on SportsRadio 94WIP with Chris Carlin and Ike Reese.

Embiid originally injured his knee on January 20th against the Portland Trail Blazers, but returned to action the following week on January 27th against the Rockets, scoring 32 points. However, he has not played since then.

