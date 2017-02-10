Bryan Colangelo Believes Sixers Can ‘Make Playoffs’ Next Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers have nearly doubled their win total from last season, and there has been an outside chance of them pushing for a playoff spot. That may be tough to do this season, but GM Bryan Colangelo believes that next season could be a possibility.

Colangelo was a guest on Carlin and Reese on Friday and admitted that he thought “it was unrealistic,” for the team to make the postseason this year, but that with the process in motion it could be a reality next season.

Colangelo reveals he has a clear "three year vision" on how this will play out, where we "may make playoffs next year." — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) February 10, 2017

The potential of the Sixers making the postseason next year hinges on the abilities of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Those are the clear cornerstones of the franchise and on their shoulders, the future of the team will rest.

Colangelo has lofty expectations for Embiid. “Joel presents right now as an absolute star level talent,” Colangelo said and he added that he thinks that level of play can be sustained by his big man.

The mystery in all of this is the star fans have yet to see, Ben Simmons. Colangelo explained that they could come before this season ends, despite speculation that Simmons’ agent wants him to sit the entire season.

"Ben Simmons wants to play basketball in the worst way, but he will only be able to get out there when he's (healthy)" -Bryan Colangelo — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) February 10, 2017

“I would hope he will play this season,” Colangelo said. “But only when the medical staff allows it.” He added that any rumors of Simmons’ representation wanting him to sit the season out are “based purely on speculation.”