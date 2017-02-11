Shirtless Embiid Dances On Stage At Meek Mill Concert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The crowd at the Wells Fargo Center was going crazy for Joel Embiid Friday night, but not for his dazzling moves on the basketball court.
The Sixers’ rookie sensation, who has missed 10 of the last 11 games with an knee injury, took to the stage during the Meek Mill concert where he showed off his dancing skills.
It seems clear that Embiid’s popularity among fans has almost as much to do with his fun personality off the court, where he’s become a social media sensation, as it does with his performance in games. His electric personality was on display again when the Sixers’ star center appeared on stage during the song ‘Wicked,’ shedding his shirt and busting out his dance moves.
The audience was captivated. More importantly, Embiid’s knee looked healthy.
Embiid will miss his ninth straight game and 12th in the last 13 on Saturday when the Sixers host the Miami Heat in South Philadelphia.
The team has not confirmed a date for Embiid’s return, calling his injury “day-to-day.”