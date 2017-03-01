Police: Swastika Spray Painted On Front Step Of Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a swastika was found spray painted on the front step of a home in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.
Police say a woman walking out of her house on the 10000 block of Clark Place found the swastika spray painted on her front step around 11 a.m.
Police are investigating.
This latest incident comes after gravestones were found toppled at a Jewish cemetery in Wissinoming and unfounded threats made to Jewish community centers in the area.