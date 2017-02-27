BREAKING: Several Jewish Community Centers Evacuated Due To Threats

Several Jewish Community Centers Evacuated Due To Threats

February 27, 2017 11:30 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just one day after hundreds of gravestones were found vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, Jewish community centers in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The Jewish Federation of South Jersey tweeted: “The Federation had been safely evacuated. Cherry Hill Twp police have arrived. We will update you with more information as soon as possible.”

New Castle County Police say that Siegel JCC in Wilmington, Delaware has also been evacuated and police are investigating a bomb threat.

In York, Pennsylvania, an emergency situation prompted the JCC to close.

And in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, officials say students and staff were evacuated from the JCC due to a bomb threat.

Last month, the FBI investigated threats made to Jewish centers in 17 states, including Delaware.

