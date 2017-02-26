Police Probe Damage To Headstones At Jewish Cemetery In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Police are investigating a report of possible vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Northeast Philadelphia.
Authorities said the damage was reported just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Mount Carmel Cemetery in the Wissinoming section of the city.
Police said approximately 75 to 100 headstones were found toppled.
The report comes less than two weeks after Holy Redeemer Cemetery in the city’s Bridesburg neighborhood was vandalized. More than 30 tombstones were found knocked over by a man walking his dog.
It’s unclear if there is any connection between the two incidents.
The report also comes less than a week after a Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis reported that more than 150 headstones had been vandalized, many of them tipped over.
