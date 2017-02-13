Dozens Of Tombstones Vandalized In Bridesburg

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Bridesburg cemetery was vandalized over the weekend, and now efforts are underway to repair the damage.
Thirty-three tombstones were knocked over at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery at the intersection of Richmond and Hedley Streets. The vandalism was discovered Sunday. That’s when Tom McGuire was walking his dog.
“I just saw headstones toppled over, all over the place. I was just kind of disgusted by it so I took a picture and posted it on Facebook.”
Some of McGuire’s friends came and uprighted the tombstones, and they have been marked with orange caution tape, until they can be put firmly in place.
Melissa Gladney says this is very unfortunate for those with loved ones who are buried in the cemetery.
“And now they have to come and see orange tape on their tombstones of their family because some ignorant people come and do this.”
The cemetery was founded in 1887.